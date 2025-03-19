The neo-Nazi sentiments are relevant today. They are characteristic not only in the countries of Western Europe, but also in the whole world. This was stated by analyst Pavel Zhdanovich in the studio of the "First informational".

"As for Germany, the studies in 2023 showed a surge of anti-Semitism, Islamophobia. Today in higher education institutions, for example, Jewish students are concerned about their safety of being there. This is also dictated by a certain migration policy that these Western European countries have pursued," the analyst said. - On the other hand, the deterioration, which is connected with the economic situation of the population, will only contribute to the activation of neo-Nazi sentiments".

Or, for example, Russophobia, anti-Semitism, xenophobia. Some even hysteria around May 9, for example, such states as Poland and the Czech Republic, the Baltic States.