Gennady Zyuganov, the leader of the Communist Party of Russia, expressed his admiration for Alexander Lukashenko, stating that the Belarusian people are fortunate to have a strong leader like him.

From the very first day of his presidency, Lukashenko has defended the interests of his country. He was the only one to vote against the Belavezha Accords, he initiated the Customs Union and the Union State. Lukashenko has made it clear to his detractors that the two nations share a common history, values, and are one brotherly nation. Rather than dismantling or selling off the country, he has managed to preserve it.

Zyuganov characterized Lukashenko as a "gem," emphasizing that the Belarusian people were fortunate to have him as their leader. He noted, "He has the resilience of a person who stands firmly on the ground, feels the needs of the people, and at the same time conducts very important and necessary policies."

He highlighted Lukashenko's success in maintaining the machine-building complex and preserving the form of people's authority represented by the National Assembly, which allows for the unification of efforts from business, science, and education. Zyuganov contrasted this with the situation in Russia, stating that while many talk and disperse, Lukashenko demonstrates high discipline in governance.

The core of Zyuganov's assessment of Lukashenko's success lies in his reliance on the best achievements of the Soviet era, building upon them rather than destroying or selling off national assets. He noted that under Lukashenko, there is no oligarchy, organized crime, rampant corruption, or mass migration.