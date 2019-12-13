3.41 RUB
3.41 USD
3.54 EUR
SocietyPoliticsPresidentEconomyTechnologyIncidentsRegionsCultureHealthSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Tolwinski: The whole Polish political doctrine is a crazy doctrine
The whole Polish political doctrine is a crazy doctrine. This opinion was expressed by the chairman of the Polish party "Front" Krzysztof Tolwinski.
According to him, the current policy, confrontation, paranoia and provocations against Russia and the Republic of Belarus are nothing new.
"The change of power in Poland will not change anything in Polish-Belarusian and Polish-Russian relations. And, unfortunately, they have even changed for the worse. I think we will agree that the situation now is more tense and more conflictual. And at the moment when it is clear today that the Russian Federation is winning, whether it will be a ceasefire or peace, it will be Russia's decision. Every sensible politician should really understand that no one will dictate any conditions to Russia," the politician said. - Polish politicians, and in this case the president, prime minister and ministers, assume that it is they who will demand from Russia how the war in Ukraine should end and what Ukraine should be like after the end of the war. But we know for sure that such an assumption is wrong".
President
All
Lukashenko signs decree on pardoning 20 more people convicted of extremist crimes
President of Belarus expresses gratitude to teachers and educators for labor and patience
"There is always light after darkness" - Lukashenko tells at children's holiday what life is like
Lukashenko noted that Russia is ready to supply gas to Germany
Politics
All
Society
All
Tolwinski: The whole Polish political doctrine is a crazy doctrine
One can legalize land plots taken without authorization in Belarus, but not all of them
Markevich: Justice and capitalism are not very compatible.
Areall migrants second-class citizens for Poles? Yana Mendeleva about Polish "hospitality"
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All