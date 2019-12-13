SocietyPoliticsPresidentEconomyTechnologyIncidentsRegionsCultureHealthSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Tolwinski: The whole Polish political doctrine is a crazy doctrine

The whole Polish political doctrine is a crazy doctrine. This opinion was expressed by the chairman of the Polish party "Front" Krzysztof Tolwinski.

According to him, the current policy, confrontation, paranoia and provocations against Russia and the Republic of Belarus are nothing new.

"The change of power in Poland will not change anything in Polish-Belarusian and Polish-Russian relations. And, unfortunately, they have even changed for the worse. I think we will agree that the situation now is more tense and more conflictual. And at the moment when it is clear today that the Russian Federation is winning, whether it will be a ceasefire or peace, it will be Russia's decision. Every sensible politician should really understand that no one will dictate any conditions to Russia," the politician said. - Polish politicians, and in this case the president, prime minister and ministers, assume that it is they who will demand from Russia how the war in Ukraine should end and what Ukraine should be like after the end of the war. But we know for sure that such an assumption is wrong".

