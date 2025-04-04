AI, Biomedicine, Agroindustry: Exploring Innovative Fields in Demand in Belarus

What sectors of scientific and innovative activity will be in high demand in Belarus over the next five years? This week, the head of state signed a relevant decree.

This regulatory act will ensure a competitive selection of projects and concentrate resources on the most pressing topics of scientific research and development that are truly needed.

Let’s discuss the goals that current circumstances are setting for domestic science. Digital technologies, artificial intelligence, biomedicine, and agroindustry are set to form the foundation for Belarus's scientific and technological breakthroughs in the coming five years. This week, the president signed a corresponding decree outlining the key areas for innovation and scientific activity.

It is noteworthy that our scientists have long been prepared for these tasks. Now is the perfect moment to set Olympic records.

At the beginning of the year, Alexander Lukashenko set a clear objective for the scientific and educational community: to accelerate the intellectual modernization of our economy. As a result, digital technologies and artificial intelligence, innovations in industry and agriculture, biological and medical technologies, and scientific and technical support for the safety of individuals, society, and the state have been designated as promising and sought-after areas until 2030.

"We live in an era of unprecedented scientific progress. But times choose us, not the other way around. It is time itself that presents us with challenges, each one more complex than the last. These challenges cannot be solved without science and without you, esteemed scientists. We cannot move forward without real science. Hence the state’s attitude toward science," noted the Belarusian leader (Minsk, January 31, 2025). "In the coming years, we must significantly accelerate the intellectual modernization of our economy. Only with such a strategy can we achieve breakthroughs that ensure a new quality of life. I would even argue that this is crucial for the survival of any society."

A key breakthrough, particularly in the agricultural sector, is currently being demonstrated by the field of biotechnology. Belarusian scientists are developing and producing innovative biopreparations to enhance crop yields, prepare feed, purify wastewater, and prevent and treat animal diseases. The list of applications is virtually endless. Our products have a presence in nearly all sectors. Over the past decade, biotechnology has become nearly as attractive for investment as the IT industry.

In the realm of industry, our researchers are focused on laser electronics, photonics, and optics. In these fields, Belarus ranks among the top 20 countries in terms of scientific prominence. Belarusian physicists are working on various programs under the auspices of the Union State. This scientific collaborative strength is yielding devices that are utilized not only in the real economy but also aid in scientific expeditions in Antarctica.

Belarus is also deeply exploring artificial intelligence. In partnership with Chinese colleagues, a scientific AI center was opened in 2025 at the United Institute of Informatics Problems of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. Plans to implement digital solutions are underway for the agricultural and social sectors, along with further development of pilot projects involving Belarusian artificial intelligence, which is currently undergoing testing.

A pilot training program for using AI in the educational process has already been developed for computer science teachers. They are being trained at the High Technologies Park and the Academy of Education. Experts are analyzing how effectively digital tools are utilized in teaching, how digital literacy develops among children and educators, and whether internet access in schools is adequate. Additionally, they are examining how electronic resources impact students' interest in learning, the quality of knowledge they acquire, and their future career choices.

Irina Starovoitova, Rector of the Academy of Education:

"Our experience shows that teachers primarily use neural networks to generate images, tables, and drawings, often involving video or audio content. We are compiling this experience. We recognize that educators are actively incorporating artificial intelligence into their work. We have already developed modules for professional development focusing on the use of artificial intelligence in educational processes."

Alexander Martinkevich, Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the Supervisory Board of the High Technologies Park:

"Our task is to introduce educators to the tools and work collaboratively with them to devise new approaches to the educational process, creating methodologies that effectively integrate artificial intelligence technologies into existing schools."

The goals outlined for young Belarusians extend to 2030. This five-year period is critical and marked by a commitment to quality, making it essential for them to stay aligned with scientific trends and work proactively. The rapid response from our youth to the immediate scientific demands in priority areas is exemplified by the national grand finale of "100 Ideas for Belarus." Over the 14 years of the project, more than 3,500 ideas have already been implemented in the real economy. After all, "100 Ideas for Belarus" can help make the world a better place.