AI will be used in judicial proceedings. When and how - told at the Supreme Court of Belarus news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cbea0384-ac84-418e-8d91-f65fff7fbad4/conversions/7d0e9090-f061-4560-84f1-10146d5681fc-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cbea0384-ac84-418e-8d91-f65fff7fbad4/conversions/7d0e9090-f061-4560-84f1-10146d5681fc-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cbea0384-ac84-418e-8d91-f65fff7fbad4/conversions/7d0e9090-f061-4560-84f1-10146d5681fc-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cbea0384-ac84-418e-8d91-f65fff7fbad4/conversions/7d0e9090-f061-4560-84f1-10146d5681fc-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Artificial intelligence will become an assistant in the work of judges, but will never replace a real judge when making a judgment, said Valery Kalinkovich First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Belarus to journalists, BelTA informs.

"In time we will,” said Valery Kalinkovich, speaking on the possibility of introducing AI into the activities of the courts. - But another thing is that we are not yet ready and do not consider it possible to involve artificial intelligence into the decision of those judicial issues, where the inclusion of the concept of justice is required. That is definitely not going to happen. We will never go to the point where a fair punishment for a person who has committed a crime to be imposed by a robot in any approximation”.

According to the First Deputy Chairman, the capabilities of introducing artificial intelligence are being considered, but just to facilitate some technical functions related to justice. In particular, to analyze large volumes of judicial decisions. "In order to make this artificial intelligence an assistant to a real judge, which could help him to orient within the legislation, in law enforcement practice, the problems that arise in this or that area of law enforcement," - said Valery Kalinkovich.

“This, in our opinion, is a more vital and more useful way for justice, because it will preserve the nature of our justice, justice for the people, which for solving all any significant issues related to the fate of a person, presupposes human participation and human attitude," said First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court.