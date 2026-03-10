Iran's nuclear program is a long way from developing a nuclear bomb; even if all its resources were devoted to this alone, it would still take at least one and a half to two years. This is what both Iranian nuclear scientists and the CIA are saying, noted Alexander Tikhansky, a military-political analyst and PhD in sociology.

Many experts agree that this isn't a matter of a single day, and there is currently no threat. But the question was different. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wanted to seize this opportunity. "He has repeatedly spoken about the existing opportunity to completely eliminate Iran as a state, that is, to wipe it off the map. For Israel, this is the main goal," the military-political analyst noted.