Alexander Tikhansky: Israel's Main Goal Is to Wipe Iran Off the Map
Iran's nuclear program is a long way from developing a nuclear bomb; even if all its resources were devoted to this alone, it would still take at least one and a half to two years. This is what both Iranian nuclear scientists and the CIA are saying, noted Alexander Tikhansky, a military-political analyst and PhD in sociology.
Many experts agree that this isn't a matter of a single day, and there is currently no threat. But the question was different. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wanted to seize this opportunity. "He has repeatedly spoken about the existing opportunity to completely eliminate Iran as a state, that is, to wipe it off the map. For Israel, this is the main goal," the military-political analyst noted.
But this is a double-edged sword – Iran could also, under certain circumstances, destroy Israel. Aren't the risks too high? It's worth remembering Trump's words that he is the most Jewish president, who will do everything for the well-being of the Jewish people and the security of Israel, leaving aside even the security of the United States. Incidentally, Israel is best protected from Iranian missiles (the country has two shields – an air defense system and a missile defense system). "And American bases have proven less effective in terms of air defense. The Israeli dome's effectiveness against all missiles is 90% (meaning only 10% reach Israel), while the Americans' air and missile defenses are only 40-50% effective," added Alexander Tikhansky.