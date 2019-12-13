3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Almost 90 % of Belarusians name family as the main value in their life. What else is in the top?
Almost 90% of Belarusians name family as the main value in life. Such data is demonstrated by the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies.
Health also made it into the top 5 - about 87% choose it. The top three was closed by the item "Materially secure life", which is important for 54% of respondents.
Also, the 2024 BISS survey (mainly among young people) showed that the standard of the Belarusian family is a traditional one, consisting of four people, where there is a father, mother and two children. The study participants were 1.5 thousand respondents aged 18 and older.
Of those surveyed, more than 20% want to have one child. Almost 40% of respondents plan to have two children. About 8% three or more. About 16% find it difficult to answer.
Svetlana Aleynikova, analyst at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies, Doctor of Political Science:
With the development of technologies and services, society is becoming atomized. The family is becoming individual - each family needs its own home, it has already become unpopular to live with parents. Young people are not focused on having many children. For them, the ideal family is having 1-2 children. This is both positive and negative. Negative, because there is no correction of the demographic situation, and positive this is a marker of high responsibility. Young people understand that they need to give the maximum number of benefits to their child.
As studies have shown, for young people, creating a family is an opportunity for self-realization. Also, one of the main trends in Belarusian society is a long-term perspective. Young parents think about the future of their child even at the planning stage.
President
All
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Lukashenko: It's no secret that we must protect our market
Politics
All
Society
All
European democracy showing true face at border in violence and abuse of refugees
Kurapaty actively used in Polish propaganda - but for some reason they are afraid of excavations
Supreme Court of Belarus supports removing restrictions on pensions amounts for working pensioners
17th Belarusian Antarctic Expedition to start on October 28
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All