Almost 90 % of Belarusians name family as the main value in their life. What else is in the top?

Almost 90% of Belarusians name family as the main value in life. Such data is demonstrated by the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies.

Health also made it into the top 5 - about 87% choose it. The top three was closed by the item "Materially secure life", which is important for 54% of respondents.

Also, the 2024 BISS survey (mainly among young people) showed that the standard of the Belarusian family is a traditional one, consisting of four people, where there is a father, mother and two children. The study participants were 1.5 thousand respondents aged 18 and older.

Of those surveyed, more than 20% want to have one child. Almost 40% of respondents plan to have two children. About 8% three or more. About 16% find it difficult to answer.

Svetlana Aleynikova, analyst at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies, Doctor of Political Science:

With the development of technologies and services, society is becoming atomized. The family is becoming individual - each family needs its own home, it has already become unpopular to live with parents. Young people are not focused on having many children. For them, the ideal family is having 1-2 children. This is both positive and negative. Negative, because there is no correction of the demographic situation, and positive this is a marker of high responsibility. Young people understand that they need to give the maximum number of benefits to their child.