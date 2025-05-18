Beginning September 1, Belarusian schools will become gadget-free zones

Starting this autumn, students in Belarus will be required to surrender their mobile phones at the beginning of lessons and will receive them back only after classes conclude. Authorities believe this measure will help combat mobile dependence among pupils.

This new policy is currently being tested across select schools and will be gradually implemented nationwide. By the upcoming school year, all educational institutions in Belarus will adhere to this regulation.

Borisov Secondary School No. 18 was among the first to introduce a mobile detox initiative. The school’s administration, students, and parents have all supported the move.

Students have noted that during lessons, some peers are distracted by their phones, playing games or texting, which hampers concentration.

A parent of a student shares:

“I was pleased to hear about the change because it allows children to communicate more face-to-face. We have contact details in the school diaries, including the phone number of the duty administrator and the school’s watchman, so if I need to pick up my child, I can simply call the teacher.”

To ensure the safety and security of devices, smartphones will be stored in designated lockers monitored by CCTV cameras. This approach aligns with global best practices; many countries—including China, France, Portugal, Greece, Azerbaijan, and Ecuador—have adopted similar restrictions to promote real communication skills.

Angela Mazurkevich, Director of Borisov School No. 18, explains:

“If a student is reluctant to surrender their phone, there's no need to pressure them. It’s best to calmly explain to both students and parents that, according to the school standards, mobile phones should be turned off, set to silent mode, and kept away during lessons. The main goal is to prevent distractions during educational activities.”

Since 2022, Belarusian regulations have officially mandated that mobile devices may only be used in schools for educational purposes. The use of smartphones during lessons is strictly prohibited unless explicitly allowed for learning activities.

Irina Karzova, Deputy Head of the Main Department of General Secondary and Preschool Education at the Belarusian Ministry of Education, states:

“If a student needs a phone for health monitoring or emergency contact with parents, that will be accommodated. During breaks, students can approach designated teachers responsible for device storage, request their phones, contact their parents if necessary, and then return the device before the next lesson. We are proceeding according to plan, and we are confident that everything will function smoothly.”