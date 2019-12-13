Belarus and Kazakhstan reached billion-dollar bar for trade turnover for several years now

Is it time to reach new heights? We asked Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Timur Zhaksylykov.

The diplomat is sure that it is time. "We need to expand trade turnover, expand the range of goods that we mutually trade. And I think that the investment projects that are being jointly implemented in Kazakhstan and Belarus will contribute to increasing mutual trade turnover," he emphasized.

Timur Zhaksylykov:

"This year, Kazakhstan will assemble, I hope, about 4,000 units of Belarusian tractors. This is a very high bar, which speaks of the intensity of our trade and investment cooperation. In addition, it is very pleasing that localization is increasing every year. The degree of localization, the number of units that are produced in Kazakhstan is growing and increasing."

Timur Zhaksylykov:

"Our investment cooperation is not limited to mechanical engineering. There are very interesting projects, for example, in the field of deep grain processing. There is such a project that is being implemented in Belarus. We also have several such projects being implemented. What is deep grain processing? This includes the production of gluten, amino acids, vitamins. A very large range of products that can be produced, for example, wheat. And Kazakhstan is a very large producer of high-quality wheat. This year we had a record harvest. Therefore, I think that this cooperation can deepen and grow both in the field of agriculture and in general in the processing of agricultural raw materials, not only wheat, but also wool, skins, cotton hearts and many other types of products".