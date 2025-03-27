https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b9285ff4-19e6-423e-902b-98f0f2e8ad8c/f4961b82-06bd-42e7-9b78-d142d3fdb9c7.jpg 2025-03-28T10:38:04.000000Z00

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin is on a visit to Myanmar.

First of all, we note that the military delegation was not affected by the earthquake. This was reported by the official representative of Belarus's Ministry of Defense.

Belarus and Myanmar intend to strengthen bilateral military cooperation. On 28 March, Viktor Khrenin met with the Prime Minister of Myanmar. The head of the Belarusian military department thanked Min Aung Hlaing for the invitation and conveyed the congratulations of the President of Belarus on the 80th anniversary of the formation of the Myanmar Armed Forces. Our countries are united by the desire for a multipolar system of international relations and an independent foreign policy.

In turn, the Prime Minister of Myanmar emphasized that the state is determined to actively cooperate and increase trade turnover. Min Aung Hlaing also asked to convey that they are very much awaiting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Myanmar.