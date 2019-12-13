Belarus approves concept of digital development sovereignty until 2030

The Council of Ministers of Belarus has approved the concept for ensuring sovereignty in digital development until 2030. This is envisaged by Resolution No. 1074 of December 31, 2024, published on the National Legal Internet Portal, BELTA reports.

According to the document, the concept reflects the essence and content of the problem of ensuring the sovereignty of Belarus in digital development, as well as the vision of the country's digital development in the context of the rapid dynamics of digital transformations in the world, the emergence of new risks, challenges and threats to the digital development of the state.

The concept also acts as a basis for the formation of a unified technical and technological policy, defines the main components of the sovereignty of Belarus in the field of digital development, taking into account national interests, directions and measures to ensure the country's sovereignty in this area, as well as the place of our country in the international information space.

The goals of the concept include ensuring national interests in the field of digital development and creating a basis for the formation of a mechanism for ensuring the digital sovereignty of the Republic of Belarus.

The document also states that sovereignty in the field of digital development is understood as the inalienable right of the state to manage the state information and communication infrastructure and information resources, exercise control over them, protect its interests and pursue independent foreign and domestic state policy in the field of digital development. Ensuring sovereignty in this area is part of ensuring the information security of the Republic of Belarus.