3.40 RUB
3.50 USD
3.59 EUR
PresidentSocietyPoliticsEconomyCultureHealthTechnologyIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus approves concept of digital development sovereignty until 2030
The Council of Ministers of Belarus has approved the concept for ensuring sovereignty in digital development until 2030. This is envisaged by Resolution No. 1074 of December 31, 2024, published on the National Legal Internet Portal, BELTA reports.
According to the document, the concept reflects the essence and content of the problem of ensuring the sovereignty of Belarus in digital development, as well as the vision of the country's digital development in the context of the rapid dynamics of digital transformations in the world, the emergence of new risks, challenges and threats to the digital development of the state.
The concept also acts as a basis for the formation of a unified technical and technological policy, defines the main components of the sovereignty of Belarus in the field of digital development, taking into account national interests, directions and measures to ensure the country's sovereignty in this area, as well as the place of our country in the international information space.
The goals of the concept include ensuring national interests in the field of digital development and creating a basis for the formation of a mechanism for ensuring the digital sovereignty of the Republic of Belarus.
The document also states that sovereignty in the field of digital development is understood as the inalienable right of the state to manage the state information and communication infrastructure and information resources, exercise control over them, protect its interests and pursue independent foreign and domestic state policy in the field of digital development. Ensuring sovereignty in this area is part of ensuring the information security of the Republic of Belarus.
The legal basis of the concept is the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus, laws, regulatory legal acts of the President of the Republic of Belarus and other legislative acts regulating relations in the field of digital development.
President
All
"Dream on!" Lukashenko responds to ill-wishers about his health
Don't spend a penny on things we can do without - Lukashenko on State Investment Program
President of Belarus: exports are becoming the most important element of the country's economy
Lukashenko calls infrastructure development a key goal of state investment program
Politics
All
Society
All
Prosecutor General of Belarus: Some political fugitives have long wanted to return home
Best Belarusian scientist of 2024 announced at National Academy of Sciences
Belarus approves concept of digital development sovereignty until 2030
Belarus Presidential Elections: 5 Candidates Offer Their Vision for Country's Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All