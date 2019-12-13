Belarus Extends Family Capital Program: All the New Features

In 2025, we remain a socially-oriented state. Belarus has extended the Family Capital Program, a form of state support that will continue for the next five years. Let's discuss the changes and innovations.

Notably, Belarusian families with many children now have even more opportunities. Supporting large families remains a priority of our state policy. Belarus has focused on a large family model since the early 2000s. We aimed to improve the demographic situation, and the state emphasized solving housing issues. In 2015, the Family Capital Program came into effect and has proven its effectiveness. More third and subsequent children are being born in Belarusian families.

In recent years, the number of large families in our country has increased by almost 70%. Most of them are in the Brest and Minsk regions. The presidential decree not only preserves, but also expands the possibilities for using family capital funds. For example, it will be possible to pay for education not only for the current and previous but also for the next academic year. The list of goods that can be purchased for family members with visual impairments has been expanded to include modern navigation devices. Dental services remain available based on the conclusion of the medical advisory commission. The decree also enshrines for the first time the rights of children to housing built or purchased using family capital funds.

Svetlana Koval, Deputy Head of the Department of Labor and Social Protection of Belarus, stated: "If citizens were not directed to build an apartment, did not have a direction, and built independently, then from 2025, they can use family capital funds, but the conditions remain the same - being registered as needing improved housing conditions, and if less than 15 square meters per family member is available. If a loan was previously obtained for construction, purchase, or reconstruction of housing, and then refinanced by obtaining another loan, this loan can also be repaid."