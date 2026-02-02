Belarus implementing educational programs with universities in Russia, China, and other countries

Training the workforce of tomorrow is one of the key objectives of modern education. And here, Belarus needs to identify promising areas that will help the country develop as a whole.

As the head of state emphasizes, attention is being paid to biotechnology.

This task can be accomplished with the help of the future Center for Biology.

In our bodies, about 90% of drug targets are proteins. This global topic ranges from muscle building to virus protection.

The laboratory at the Faculty of Biology at Belarusian State University is unique for Belarus. It offers a wide range of equipment in one location. The experience of Peking University was drawn upon. This is one part of the future Center for Biology, which is planned to open by September next year.

Elena Korik, Head of the Protein Biology Laboratory at BSU:

"The laboratory has unique equipment that allows us to conduct a full research cycle, starting with manipulating genes, creating the proteins we need, and isolating them. Microbiologists, biotechnologists, bioengineers, and biochemists will work together here. This will allow them to learn to work as a team to ultimately create new protein biotechnological products."

Pharmaceuticals, agriculture, molecular biology, and engineering—many serious developments rely on biotechnology. This requires in-house capacity to create in-demand products.

Andrei Korol, Rector of BSU:

"It's crucial that those students who have a portfolio of work to their credit before entering the Belarusian State University or any other university should study in experimental programs. Under our agreements with Peking University, we conduct this selection and training process. Ultimately, we can expect these students to be the most advanced graduates in biotechnology across a wide range of fields."

Center for Young Geniuses

The world is competing for talented youth, and Belarus is no exception. Every year, our students win over 50 medals at international competitions. Over a hundred graduates of the National Children's Technology Park enter universities without entrance exams. New approaches to education will also be implemented at the educational center for training personnel, where they intend to concentrate the most talented.

Alexander Bakhanovich, First Deputy Minister of Education of Belarus:

"The first and second years will offer in-depth study of fundamental disciplines, followed by individual, project-based, and research activities based on specific enterprise orders. The third and fifth years will effectively be dual training, directly based at the enterprises and organizations that commission the training. Around 15-20 of the most promising and essential areas for the country will be implemented at this center."