Belarus' MFA Presents Note of Protest to Ukraine Following Drone Attack on Bus Carrying Children

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The Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement regarding the terrorist attack that occurred yesterday in the Bryansk Region. Chargé d'Affaires of Ukraine in Belarus, Ivan Novitsky, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and presented with a note of protest. Belarus will also seek a strong international response to the crime.

Ruslan Varankou, Head of the Information and Digital Diplomacy Department and Press Secretary of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

"Certainly, this issue will not remain solely within the bilateral sphere. In connection with this monstrous incident, the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already issued corresponding instructions to all Belarusian missions abroad and first and foremost to our permanent missions to international organizations, including the UN, OSCE, and the CIS. Diplomats have been tasked with providing, as a matter of priority, comprehensive information about the events of June 17 to the countries of accreditation, as well as international organizations. This was a targeted strike by a Ukrainian combat drone on a civilian bus carrying Belarusian children. This was not a military target, nor was it collateral damage. This was a deliberate attack on civilians. And the cynicism of this crime is greatly exacerbated by the fact that the victims were minors.