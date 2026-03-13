Belarus sends 7.5 tons of humanitarian aid for flood victims in Kenya

In a world where misfortune knows no borders, Belarus always remembers those in need and is not indifferent to the suffering of others.

Another gesture of goodwill. Our country sent 7.5 tons of humanitarian aid for flood victims in Kenya.

This is not just aid; it is a bridge of friendship and mutual understanding between our peoples.

Flooding in Kenya: Tens of thousands of families have lost their homes

Flooding has continued in Kenya since March 6. Tens of thousands of families across the country have been forced to flee their homes.

The situation is most dire in the capital, Nairobi, where heavy and prolonged rains have killed dozens of people.

City infrastructure has been severely damaged, with roads washed out and flooded, water and sewer systems damaged, and power outages disrupted.

The region's peculiarities include Kenya experiencing a rainy season twice a year.

The increased humidity is due to the country's geographical location. Kenya experiences a rainy season twice a year.

The current flood is not the first in the region, and likely will not be the last. Two years ago, a natural disaster claimed the lives of nearly three hundred people. Back then, the peak of the disaster occurred in April and May.

Belarus has donated humanitarian aid to Kenya.

Belarus has donated humanitarian aid to Kenya to combat the aftermath of the floods.

Dmitry Krasovsky, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Kenya:

"The humanitarian aid, valued at over 500,000 Belarusian rubles, was officially handed over to the Kenyan State Department for Special Programs. The decision to provide humanitarian aid was made by the President of Belarus and implemented by the government."

Clothing and footwear for children and adults, as well as frame tents. The total weight of the cargo is 7.5 tons. The true value of the Belarusian gesture, the Kenyan side emphasizes, lies in solidarity and human warmth. And these go beyond material considerations.

Ismail Malim Madei, Deputy Minister of Public Services, Human Capital Development, and Special Programs of Kenya:

"The good relations between our countries are long-term. The cargo you have donated will support the most affected Kenyan families. This is very timely assistance. Allow me to officially accept this cargo on behalf of the Government of Kenya and express my gratitude to the President of Belarus and the Belarusian people."

Dmitry Krasovsky, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Kenya:

"We hope that these gifts will help people who were forced to flee their homes. This is another small sign of friendship between the Belarusian and Kenyan peoples."

Belarus has provided humanitarian aid to more than 30 countries.

Belarus never remains indifferent to the suffering of others. And this is not just a gesture of goodwill; it is participation in solving global problems. Since 1999, our country has provided humanitarian aid approximately 90 times, to over 30 countries affected by various emergencies.

Heavy rainfall increases risk of further flooding