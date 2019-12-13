Best Belarusian scientist of 2024 announced at National Academy of Sciences

The Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus approved the results of the competition "Scientist of the Year of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus - 2024" and awarded this title to Deputy Director for Research and Innovation Work, Head of the Scientific and Production Center "KhimPharmSintez" of the Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry, Doctor of Chemical Sciences Elena Kalinichenko. This is reported by BELTA.

The scientist was awarded the high title for the development of new scientific foundations for the synthesis of modified protein kinase inhibitors and the establishment of their mechanism of action, the creation of technologies for the production of antitumor drugs and the sale of pharmaceutical products with significant export potential.

Elena Kalinichenko is a well-known scientist in the field of chemistry of nucleic acid components and heterocyclic compounds. Research in the field of chemical-enzymatic synthesis of modified nucleosides and nucleotides led to the creation of new methods for obtaining a wide range of compounds, which made it possible to develop original technologies for obtaining substances, as well as finished dosage forms of antitumor drugs Cytarabine, Leukladin, Fludarabel, Decitabine, Azacytidine, etc. She is the author of more than 320 scientific papers published in both Belarusian and recognized international publications.