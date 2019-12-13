Breath of Christmas - The Main Service To Be Held at Holy Spirit Cathedral

Orthodox believers are preparing to celebrate one of the main Christian holidays. Christmas Eve, the last day of the 40-day fast, is coming to an end. Ahead is Christmas night, bright and warm from the Bethlehem star that announced the birth of Jesus. The main service at the Holy Spirit Cathedral will be conducted by Metropolitan Benjamin of Minsk and Zaslavl, High Priest of All Belarus.

On the night of January 6th to 7th, Orthodox Christians go to church for the Christmas service, rejoicing in the birth of the Savior. The liturgy of Saint Basil the Great is performed in the churches, and Christmas hymns are sung.