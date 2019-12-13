3.35 RUB
Breath of Christmas - The Main Service To Be Held at Holy Spirit Cathedral
Orthodox believers are preparing to celebrate one of the main Christian holidays. Christmas Eve, the last day of the 40-day fast, is coming to an end. Ahead is Christmas night, bright and warm from the Bethlehem star that announced the birth of Jesus. The main service at the Holy Spirit Cathedral will be conducted by Metropolitan Benjamin of Minsk and Zaslavl, High Priest of All Belarus.
On the night of January 6th to 7th, Orthodox Christians go to church for the Christmas service, rejoicing in the birth of the Savior. The liturgy of Saint Basil the Great is performed in the churches, and Christmas hymns are sung.
On this upcoming night, believers from five local churches around the world, who follow the old Julian calendar, will praise the name of Christ. Considering that the parishioners of the Russian Church alone - the largest of them - live on five continents, it can be said that Christmas services will be held in dozens of languages around the world these days.
