BSU to start training specialists for interaction with African countries

From the beginning of the academic year, the Belarusian State University will open the unique specialty "African studies". It will provide comprehensive training for high-level specialists for interaction with African countries. This was reported by BELTA.

A new specialty will appear at the Department of International Relations, recruitment will start in the new academic year.

"The educational program in African studies is based on an interdisciplinary approach, which involves a combination of deep knowledge of the socio-cultural situation in the region, translation skills and skills in working with computer technologies for processing texts and statistics. Over the course of four and a half years, the students will study the history of the African continent, economics, political science and international relations, country studies and regional studies. Students will master the speech practice of African languages and the basics of negotiating, taking into account regional specifics. Also, building diplomatic relations with African countries requires special knowledge in the field of Semitic and African philology. At the first stage of training, training in Arabic and European languages used in Africa, such as French, Portuguese and others, is offered. As the program develops, it is planned to open a course on the study of African languages," the press service of the university said.

Recruitment for the specialty "African studies" will be carried out for budgetary and paid forms of education, targeted recruitment with a separate internal exam is also possible. The training of students will take place in close cooperation with the clients of the personnel - there are already preliminary agreements on lecturing, conducting practical classes and master classes with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus. In addition, long-term cooperation of BSU with leading centers for training specialists in African studies in Russia and universities in Zimbabwe, South Africa and Kenya will allow organizing student exchanges and internships for teachers.

Upon completion of the training, students will be awarded the qualification of "Africanist. Translator". Graduates will be able to work in government bodies, institutes, research organizations and departments engaged in information and analytical work, business structures focused on foreign markets, Belarusian diplomatic, trade, economic and cultural missions abroad, as well as provide consulting and expert services.

"Today, this profile is taught in all leading universities in the world. The rapid development of interest in African studies is directly related to the strengthening of multi-vector global foreign policy and the commitment of states to the concept of a multipolar world. The importance of deepening Belarusian-African ties is especially emphasized by the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko," BSU noted.