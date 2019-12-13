PresidentSocietyPoliticsEconomyCultureHealthRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Charter flights from Minsk to Salalah to start February 27

Belavia will launch charter flights from Minsk to Salalah (Oman) starting February 27. This was reported by BELTA, citing the airline's press service.

According to popular wisdom, to quickly get back into the work rhythm after the holidays, you should plan a vacation. From February 27, a new destination will open for Belarusian tourists as Belavia launches charter flights from Minsk to Salalah (Oman).

Salalah is located on the coast of the Indian Ocean and is known for its clean beaches, ancient landmarks, and coconut plantations. Many people see it as an affordable alternative to the Maldives or the Seychelles, the airline added.

