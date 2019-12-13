3.41 RUB
3.48 USD
3.59 EUR
PresidentSocietyPoliticsEconomyCultureHealthRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Charter flights from Minsk to Salalah to start February 27
Belavia will launch charter flights from Minsk to Salalah (Oman) starting February 27. This was reported by BELTA, citing the airline's press service.
According to popular wisdom, to quickly get back into the work rhythm after the holidays, you should plan a vacation. From February 27, a new destination will open for Belarusian tourists as Belavia launches charter flights from Minsk to Salalah (Oman).
Salalah is located on the coast of the Indian Ocean and is known for its clean beaches, ancient landmarks, and coconut plantations. Many people see it as an affordable alternative to the Maldives or the Seychelles, the airline added.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Ukraine claims it does not plan to stop oil transit from Russia to Europe via Druzhba pipeline
Donald Trump Announces Preparations for Meeting with Putin
Several generations of drug addicts: how and why CIA "reprogrammed" people with LSD, electroshock
European Parliament may openly demand from Georgia go to war with Russia
Regions
All
Incidents
All