This week, key priorities were set at the Palace of Independence. The head of state's position is crystal clear: Beijing is Minsk's most reliable ally on all issues. Economic cooperation is at the core of our cooperation: trade turnover has doubled over the past 10 years, and Belarusian exports to China are also growing.

He cited an example to support his words. In 2025 alone, 34 new residents were registered in the Great Stone Industrial Park. "And we are ready to attract more investors from China. Firstly, we want to show our businesses the favorable conditions for capital investment in Belarus. Secondly, we are ready to help them find good investment projects and find good partners for them in Belarus. Ultimately, together with our Belarusian friends, we will implement the President's important instructions to ensure that the number of investors and the amount of investment increases year after year," the ambassador concluded.