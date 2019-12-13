CIS countries to develop draft concept of military cooperation until 2030

CIS countries will develop a draft concept of military cooperation until 2030. On November 7, a meeting of secretaries of the security councils of the Commonwealth countries was held in Moscow.

The difficult geopolitical situation dictates the agenda - this is the conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East, the strengthening of the NATO bloc near the borders of the Union State, provocations from the Baltic States and Poland. In addition, today there is a real information war. The West, through the creation of an opposition operating outside the legal field in the CIS countries, imposes its ideological attitudes.

As the State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus noted, today it is necessary to form a new security architecture throughout the entire space of Greater Eurasia. And our country is not just putting forward proposals, it is taking practical steps in this direction. A week ago, the II International Conference on Eurasian Security was held in Minsk.

Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus:

"The event featured quotes from our President that he voiced at the Minsk Conference on Eurasian Security. And the main directions that the President proposed to ease international tensions were also voiced today by the participants of the event. This is, first of all, the withdrawal of American nuclear weapons from the territory of countries throughout Eurasia, the elimination of the practice of applying illegal sanctions without decisions of the UN Security Council, the development of a new treaty-regulatory mechanism that will control today's dangerous technologies in the field of security, as well as the adoption of an international legal act on cyber non-aggression. These main directions were also voiced in the speeches of the participants today."

In addition, the participants discussed cooperation in preserving the historical memory of the Great Patriotic War and combating manifestations of neo-Nazism in the post-Soviet space.

Speaking to the audience, Alexander Volfovich emphasized that the West's attempts to rewrite history are deeply ideological in nature. And not only American intelligence agencies are involved in this, but also the Council of Europe, the European Parliament and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.