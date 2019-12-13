Trump will be guided by national interests

He is effective as a showman, he is effective as a person who strives for a formal victory in a certain race, but in these processes that underlie the statehood of the United States, of course, Donald Trump and his victory cannot change anything. As for us, there is a certain chance, there will certainly be a change in policy, there will be a reset, the Americans will be busy with internal struggle for a long time, although we can expect a variety of surprises from Trump. Of course, there will be no abrupt change in course, but this element of the reset, some chaos at the top of the Washington Regional Committee, the so-called American stem-man, the swamps that Trump promises to dry up. This period of reset, of course, gives us a chance to resolve the conflict in our region, I am not saying that the world will become safer, the world will definitely not become more predictable, but nevertheless, he will try to change the policy as best he can, in some features, which the Democrats pursued. We have already seen from the statements of Pompeo and Vince - different approaches within the Trump team itself in relation to Russia, in relation to Ukraine, to our Region, here a lot will depend on us, how consistent, strong, decisive and fast we will be during this period.

Vadim Gigin, member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, Director General of the National Library of Belarus: