3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPoliticsSocietyPresidentTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Trump will be guided by national interests
It is clear that Trump will be guided primarily by his national interests. It is not for nothing that his slogan is "Make America Great Again". Therefore, one should not expect any radical changes - experts are unanimous in their opinions.
High hopes are with him, in the context of the fact that he will be ready for certain negotiations with the Russian Federation to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, and perhaps some other actions on his part that are aimed at de-escalating the situation in the region. Nevertheless, if we look at the situation objectively, we must understand that Trump is a politician who will defend the national interests of the United States. The main competitors today for the United States of America are countries that are located in our region, the countries of Europe, the Russian Federation, China, and, naturally, the United States of America is in every possible way interested in containing their development. In order to maintain the dominant role of international trade, international settlements, to maintain sufficiently powerful armed forces, its military presence in different regions of the world through certain military bases. And of course, whoever wins the American elections - Washington's main line will not change. The only nuance is that Trump, possibly with the aim of studying Washington's benefits, will try to build new versions of the alliance. Trump will try to weaken in every possible way such organizations as BRICS, SCO.
No matter how anyone feels about Trump, he is one of the few American Presidents who has not started a single war. And at least for this he can be respected, although many pushed him to such a monstrous development of the situation in order to continue Obama's policy of bombing the Islamic countries. And so on. I would like to believe that this human element inside Trump and inside his team will prevail and will allow him to survive the stage of internal consolidation with dignity, to care more about the American people and national interests, to build normal relations with the world and calmly accept the fact that the world will never again be unipolar, America-centric.
We see that such a parade of loyal oaths has now begun on the part of the leaders of the European Union, Mr. Zelensky hastened to kiss the hand that he had previously constantly tried to bite, but in fact, the fact that Trump is now becoming the leader of America does not mean at all that the problems created by the United States will disappear. We will see within the American elites, since there are those who opposed Trump from the camp of the American bourgeoisie, owners of large businesses, primarily weapons, and they will be interested in Trump continuing the policy of escalating chaos, the policy of conflicts around the world. Here we can say that Trump, who placed more emphasis on the Middle East conflict, as well as on the confrontation with China in order to transfer his energy there and will try to support Israel more, will intensify the conflict around Taiwan. We can expect another point of tension.
He is effective as a showman, he is effective as a person who strives for a formal victory in a certain race, but in these processes that underlie the statehood of the United States, of course, Donald Trump and his victory cannot change anything. As for us, there is a certain chance, there will certainly be a change in policy, there will be a reset, the Americans will be busy with internal struggle for a long time, although we can expect a variety of surprises from Trump. Of course, there will be no abrupt change in course, but this element of the reset, some chaos at the top of the Washington Regional Committee, the so-called American stem-man, the swamps that Trump promises to dry up. This period of reset, of course, gives us a chance to resolve the conflict in our region, I am not saying that the world will become safer, the world will definitely not become more predictable, but nevertheless, he will try to change the policy as best he can, in some features, which the Democrats pursued. We have already seen from the statements of Pompeo and Vince - different approaches within the Trump team itself in relation to Russia, in relation to Ukraine, to our Region, here a lot will depend on us, how consistent, strong, decisive and fast we will be during this period.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Russian Foreign Minister: Moscow open to contacts with Donald Trump's administration
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Regions
All
Incidents
All