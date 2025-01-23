Collective security and equipping troops. CSTO outcomes for 2024 summarized in Moscow

Collective security, strengthening allied relations, preparation for the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory. The results of the CSTO's work in 2024 were summed up in Moscow. According to the Secretary General of the organization, the year was challenging and all the efforts must be taken to ensure security in the CSTO's guidelines area.

Thus, the Declaration of the CSTO Collective Security Council was approved in Astana summit. The heads of state carried a range of resolutions with the key objective to strengthen allied ties, increase foreign policy coordination and equip the troops of the CSTO collective forces with sophisticated military weapons and equipment.

Imangali Tasmagambetov, Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO):

"During 2024, the CSTO was actively engaged in the work of international organizations (UN, CIS, SCO), successfully implemented joint operational and combat training events for the CSTO Troops components (Collective Forces) within the territory of Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, as well as practical events in the format of permanent special operations. We took an active part in forming the agenda and discussions of regional issues within the framework of the II Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security. In general, we made efforts to improve the informational and analytical support for the work of the Organization, aimed, on top of all things, at raising awareness of the CSTO's activities."