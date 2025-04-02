Court in Moldova Denies Request for Release of Gutul from Custody

The judges of the Chișinău Court of Appeals denied the request for the release of the head of Gagauzia, Evghenia Gutul, as it was reported by a correspondent from RIA Novosti.

"The panel of judges has ruled that Gutul will remain in custody for a duration of 20 days," stated the politician's lawyer, Sergey Moraru, upon exiting the court.

The attorney emphasized that the charges against the Bashkan are politically motivated in nature.

Outside the courthouse, protests continue with supporters of the autonomous leader and representatives of the opposition bloc "Victory," demanding Gutul's release.

Detention of Gutul

On March 25, the head of Gagauzia was taken from Chișinău Airport to the National Anti-Corruption Center (NAC), where her detention was announced for a period of 72 hours.

Prosecutors sought her arrest in connection with allegations of violations in the management of electoral fund resources, illegal financing of competitors, and forgery of documents and declarations related to the 2023 elections in the autonomy.

On March 28, the Chișinău District Court issued a decision to imprison Gutul for 20 days. The defense subsequently appealed this decision in the Court of Appeals.

Additionally, the prosecution submitted another request for a 30-day arrest of the Bashkan. On Tuesday, the government body rejected this request. Gutul herself denies any wrongdoing and claims that the prosecution is politically motivated.