Epiphany celebrated by Christians of Roman Catholic faith

Christians of the Roman Catholic faith celebrate Epiphany on January 12, as BELTA reports.

This holiday is associated with the baptism of Jesus Christ in the Jordan River. During his earthly life, only adults who fully experienced faith in God and realized this, at that time, new religion in themselves were baptized, because Christians were persecuted at that time.

Jesus Christ was baptized at the age of 30. After this significant New Testament event, he began to preach the great religion of goodness.

On this day, thanksgiving services are held in churches all over the world. After returning from church, Catholic families begin a late dinner.