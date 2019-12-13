Epiphany - history of the holiday, traditions and prohibitions

The Baptism of the Lord, also known as Epiphany, is one of the 12 major Orthodox holidays, celebrated annually by the church on January 19. It is associated with the baptism of Jesus Christ in the Jordan River by John the Baptist.

History of the Baptism of the Lord

According to the Gospel, Jesus Christ was baptized at the age of 30. He came to the Jordan River and asked John to baptize him. After the sacrament, the heavens opened, and the Holy Spirit descended on Jesus in the form of a dove. Everyone heard the voice of God the Father saying, "This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased" (Matthew 3:17).

It is believed that in this event, the Holy Trinity was revealed to people: God the Father by the voice from heaven, God the Son by the baptism from John in the Jordan, and God the Holy Spirit by descending on Jesus Christ as a dove. Hence, the Baptism of the Lord is also called Epiphany and is associated with the blessing of water in churches and immersion in a font or ice hole.

How Baptism is Celebrated

On this holiday, the Orthodox Church conducts services and Epiphany bathing in ice holes.

Fact: Sometimes the place for bathing is also called "Jordan."

For this, a cross-shaped hole is cut out of the ice in frozen bodies of water, and the water in it is blessed. By the way, plunging into the ice hole is voluntary; the church does not consider it its tradition. So, cleansing the body and soul by immersing in icy water is a myth. The main thing on this bright day is attending church services, confession, and communion. Drinking blessed water on this day is also important.

What to Eat on Baptism

There are no restrictions on the day of the holiday itself. However, on Epiphany Eve, January 18, believers observe a strict fast and do not eat until the first star appears. Like on Christmas Eve, people eat "sochivo" – porridge with berries, nuts, or honey.

Signs on Baptism

Baptizing a child on this day is considered a very good sign. People believe that the child will be lucky throughout their life.

If the day of Baptism is clear and snowless, the coming year will be unproductive, but if there is a lot of snow, the year will be fruitful.

Dreams that people have on the night of Baptism are considered prophetic.

If the night of Baptism coincides with a full moon, a strong spring flood is expected.

According to beliefs and church recommendations, on the day of Baptism, one should not wash clothes, quarrel, gossip, cry, or clean the house.

The Meaning of Baptism Today

By performing the sacrament of baptism, you declare that you accept the covenants of Jesus Christ and are ready to be his follower. Baptism is an important component of the foundation of Christian life. It stands on the same level as confession and communion.

How Water is Blessed on Baptism

The main tradition of the Baptism of the Lord is the blessing of water. It is blessed in churches and bodies of water twice – on January 18 and 19 during the divine liturgy.

Epiphany water is considered holy, healing the soul and body. It can be used to sprinkle rooms, objects, people, and taken during illness. Some even apply holy water to injured areas. The use of blessed water is possible throughout the year.

What Not to Do with Blessed Water

Holy water should never be used for household needs, washing, or cleaning anything. It is usually stored in glass containers near icons. If the blessed water spoils, it should not be poured into the sink or just on the ground. It is better to water potted plants or any tree outside with it.

It has always been believed that Epiphany water does not spoil even after a long time. However, do not exclude the possibility that the water may lose its properties and even harm the body.

How to Understand that Water has Spoiled:

It has lost its transparency and become cloudy.

Sediment has formed at the bottom of the container.

An unpleasant smell comes from the bottle when opened.

The Epiphany water has changed color, for example, becoming greenish.

What to Do with Last Year's Epiphany Water

If last year's water has not spoiled, clergy suggest washing with it or wiping the skin. Do not let the liquid enter the sewage system; let it dry on the skin.