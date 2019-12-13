European Union industry hit hard by anti-Russian sanctions

“Several hundred billion euros has been lost by the European economy during these years of building up anti-Russian and anti-Belarusian sanctions. At the same time, the EU energy sector has received a serious blow. Further prospects are quite complicated, because they are practically cut off from the rest of even Russian gas supplies, because the agreement that was signed several years ago with Ukraine on gas transit is terminated. And, in fact, when there is a gas crisis, it hits the industry of European countries quite seriously. And of course, Germany was hit first of all, because the reduction of Russian energy supplies is followed by problems in the petrochemical and chemical sectors of the economy”.