Expert discusses scenarios EU preparing to destabilize Hungary

"It's still unclear how the system will react. And in this regard, we'll see how prepared Orbán's team is for the provocations that will follow: attempts to disrupt the elections, to push the narrative of fraud," the expert opined. "After all, I'm more than certain that manuals are already being actively printed and distributed in London and Brussels, and morning headlines are being prepared for Monday, April 13, about how bad things are in Hungary, in case Orbán wins. And if he doesn't, I can already imagine headlines about democracy winning are also already being prepared for the front pages of European publications. Therefore, let's wish Orbán perseverance, so that the Hungarian people make the right choice, and that Orbán can defend this right choice against external interference."