Fine for psychological damage to animals to be prescribed in new law on treatment of animals

The law "on responsible treatment of animals" will come into force in Belarus on January 1. There will be more cases for which a pet owner can be prosecuted. Under the new law, you can even get a fine for the psychological suffering of animals. For example, for a dog left in the heat in a car. It is also possible to seize them from their owners.

Artem Tkach, lawyer of the legal counseling of Partizanski District of Minsk:

The only possibility for citizens to react in any way, when the animal is treated badly, when the owner has already received a fine for it, is to redeem the animal through the court, to prove that the animal is treated badly. This is the current situation. In the new law there will be an opportunity to seize this animal.