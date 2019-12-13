3.41 RUB
First anti-tumor drug against cancer registered in Belarus
Today, the cellular immunotherapy is actively used in clinical practice, particularly in the treatment of oncological diseases. This approach serves as an additional treatment method, reducing the toxicity of chemotherapy and increasing its effectiveness. Natural killer cells respond to infections by intracellular bacteria and viruses, destroy infected cells, and participate in anti-tumor immunity.
The therapy using these cells was administered to 28 patients. According to doctors, only one patient experienced an allergic reaction. For the rest, the procedure was safe and well-tolerated. In most cases, it allowed for remission and stem cell transplantation.
Currently, specialists are discussing the possibilities of using these cells in the treatment of other oncological diseases. Today, 15 biomedical cellular products are registered in the State Register, with several more prepared for registration or undergoing clinical trials.
