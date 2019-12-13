PresidentSocietyPoliticsEconomyCultureHealthRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

First anti-tumor drug against cancer registered in Belarus

Today, the cellular immunotherapy is actively used in clinical practice, particularly in the treatment of oncological diseases. This approach serves as an additional treatment method, reducing the toxicity of chemotherapy and increasing its effectiveness. Natural killer cells respond to infections by intracellular bacteria and viruses, destroy infected cells, and participate in anti-tumor immunity.

The therapy using these cells was administered to 28 patients. According to doctors, only one patient experienced an allergic reaction. For the rest, the procedure was safe and well-tolerated. In most cases, it allowed for remission and stem cell transplantation.

Currently, specialists are discussing the possibilities of using these cells in the treatment of other oncological diseases. Today, 15 biomedical cellular products are registered in the State Register, with several more prepared for registration or undergoing clinical trials.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All