While Belarusians choose the future of their country, fugitive extremists abroad are preparing a plan to ensure that the collective West has grounds not to recognize this choice.

Programs for discreditation have already been developed. Naturally, not without the participation of European politicians, who, according to the calendar plan, are already making statements about the alleged dishonesty of the elections, even though the main voting day is only on January 26. Rallies abroad are scheduled by date and time, and statements from politicians and European structures are planned. Grants have been allocated, but not everything is going smoothly.

There is very little time left until the main voting day in the Presidential elections of Belarus, which will be held on January 26. Soon, the Belarusian people will make their choice and determine the future of their country. Early voting is currently underway, and observers are monitoring the process. However, the elections have not yet taken place, and the European Parliament has already adopted a resolution stating that the election results will not be recognized. In America, the executive director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity, Daniel McAdams, mocked this European charade.

The resolution mentions a lack of transparency, for example, but the elections have not yet taken place.

On January 17, former U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also hastened to not recognize the elections and called them fictitious. He stated that the Belarusian people are deprived of the opportunity to independently choose their leaders. But who is this overseas uncle Blinken to not recognize the choice of people who came to the polls to vote early? This seems somewhat undemocratic, doesn't it?

It is no secret that extremist beggars have been at the trough all these years, living off the American administration. And in the 2024 elections, they miscalculated - they bet on Harris, but Trump won. The bet was made so confidently that even in 2024, before the results of the American elections, they were already planning their actions for the Belarusian elections.

Belarus became aware of the program, the plan of events for the presidential elections in Belarus. It started precisely with early voting, with significant sums invested in useless YouTube ads, which even appear in children's content. And not everything planned was achieved, as it was a plan to discredit the Belarusian elections.