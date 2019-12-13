Golovchenko speaks about Belarus' ambitious plans

Belarus has outlined quite ambitious plans for 2025 - economic growth by 4.1%. Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko spoke about the records we will end 2024 with, and what are the plans for export in 2025.

Belarus has no other choice but dynamic development, the head of government said. "Indeed, the task is difficult, but we cannot set other goals for ourselves," he believes. "If we talk about 2024 and our results, it is very important that we have accomplished most of what we planned. Moreover, we planned it quite clearly in terms of GDP. In many other respects, we have exceeded our plans." Roman Golovchenko:

"It is very important that inflation remained within the corridor that we set for it. The population's income grew significantly more than we planned. We planned 3 percent and a bit, in the end, there are no official figures yet, but I think that we will get around 9-10% (here we mean pensions, etc.). Our real wages will grow by 13%. This is what we expect, judging by preliminary data."