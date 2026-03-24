Grand Ceremony Marks Meeting of Belarusian and North Korean Leaders in Pyongyang

Does Belarus have unconditional trust in American diplomacy, a desire to engage in this dialogue despite concerns, given that American diplomacy has repeatedly proven itself in various aspects on the international stage? Nikita Belenchenko, Director of the Center for International Studies at the Faculty of International Relations at Belarusian State University, answered this question in a "Topical Interview."

As a reminder, the President has also repeatedly called on the European Union and the United States to initiate dialogue. Nikita Belenchenko emphasized that readiness for this was acknowledged, but this does not mean that Belarus will blindly trust America in building bilateral relations at the government level. "There may be a certain euphoria in society due to the recent Belarusian-American negotiations. But there is still a degree of caution, because despite (or thanks to) the US position, the Belarusian state has been under colossal sanctions for the past five years, and only now are the US beginning to lift them, and society is beginning to understand the benefits of lifting them," Belenchenko opined.