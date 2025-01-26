In the presidential elections in Belarus, 486 international observers have been accredited. They continue to monitor the voting process on the main day, January 26.

Among the foreign experts are representatives from the African continent, Latin America, Asia, the CIS, and European countries. This means that the electoral process in Belarus is as open as possible, although the European Parliament had prematurely labeled our elections as "undemocratic."

A large delegation of parliamentarians from Serbia came to observe the elections in Belarus. Dragan Stanojevic shared his impressions: Belarusians treat the electoral campaign as a celebration, and the country itself delights with its beauty and neatness. Meanwhile, the West is trying to cultivate a negative image of Belarus. European disinformation has especially intensified now.

"When I was in Belarus a few months ago, I already knew that the West was preparing provocations, saying that there is no democracy, elections without choice. Therefore, it is very important to have a large number of international observers who will witness how everything happened," noted Dragan Stanojevic, an international observer from Serbia. "Because, apparently, they see everything better from there than we do here. And we, as witnesses here, will show them what we see, not what they want to see."

The high quality of the Belarusian electoral process sets a high bar for further work as an electoral expert, admit observers from Belgium. Against this background, the resolution adopted by the European Parliament on the preventive non-recognition of elections in Belarus is simply outrageous.