Head of MART: Online Trade Market in Belarus Will Grow

Speaking about the trends of 2024, the head of the department noted that in the Republic of Belarus, both the traditional trade market and the online trade market? are growing proportionally. For example, the number of retail outlets and stationary stores increased by 1.8%, while the number of online stores grew by 2.7%. "There is a balance of growth in both areas. However, I want to emphasize that the online trade market will certainly grow. We see that in global practice, in large countries, this market reaches 20-30%. Currently, the share of online trade in Belarus is 8-9%. We still see that growth will occur. But this growth depends on consumers. If we are used to going to the store, looking at, turning, and touching the product before deciding to buy it, then traditional trade will be in demand. If we move more towards digital, then, of course, the digital online trade market will grow," concluded the minister.