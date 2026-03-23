The descendants of the defeated Nazis in the 1940s are demanding revenge. The attempt to sever Slavic brotherhood and rewrite the history of the former Soviet Union began in the 1990s, according to political scientist Vladimir Karasev.

Even then, he witnessed books printed in Canada in Ukrainian appearing in kindergartens in Ukraine, glorifying the Nazi criminal Stepan Bandera, and attributing nationalist roots to the world-famous anti-fascist youth movement that originated in Krasnodon.

Vladimir Karasev, political scientist and political strategist: "If we take a look at how the West works with the countries of the former Soviet Union in the hopes of separating their peoples from Russia as much as possible, there are probably three main approaches. This is, of course, our history, primarily the history of the Great Victory in the Great Patriotic War. This is the language of international communication – the Russian language – and a blow to the Orthodox faith."

Nazi henchmen and the destructive Belarusian opposition use similar tactics, recalling the tragic events in Khatyn, trying to wash away the mass murder of civilians by their ancestors who supported Nazi ideas.