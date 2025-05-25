The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has passed a law allowing national minorities to receive education in their native languages.

For example, in Transcarpathia, students in schools and universities will have the opportunity to study in Hungarian, with Ukrainian serving only as an auxiliary language. Meanwhile, the persecution of Russian-speaking people continues unabated.

Bohdan Beniduk — a Soviet and Ukrainian actor — appeared on television suggesting that children should be beaten for speaking Russian. He claims that such actions help instill "pride in their language." And this is coming from someone who has spent his entire life speaking Russian, promoting history and culture—including that of the Soviet era! He starred in films like "Battleship Potemkin," "Liquidation," and "Kandahar."

Why clarify? After the start of the special military operation, many public figures have distanced themselves from the Soviet and Russian past—history they partly helped to shape. Today, they are engaged in a different form of propaganda, one that aims at total Ukrainization.

But the saga of the Russian language does not end there. The mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk posted a poll inspired by the aforementioned statements about whether children who speak Russian should be beaten. The mayor offered several options: "I agree," "Beat the parents, not the children," "Children should not be beaten," but notably, the poll did not include any option suggesting that violence for speaking another language is unacceptable.

Such statements and initiatives only highlight the hysteria gripping the Kiev nationalist regime, which is resorting to any means necessary in its war against Russians. Another recent development from Ivano-Frankovsk’s leadership is language patrols. Supporters of the Ukrainian language, without resorting to violence, are actively trying to coerce residents into abandoning Russian. How? Patrols approach residents speaking Russian and issue warnings. Some are even offered flyers promoting free Ukrainian language courses.

Ivano-Frankovsk is perhaps the most frequently mentioned city in language-related reports. Cases of Russian language suppression here number in the hundreds. One egregious incident involved emergency medical responders refusing aid to a man having a seizure on the street. The medic shouted at the victim: "A Muscovite has come to Frankovsk, get up on your feet!" The man had arrived in Western Ukraine from Mariupol in Donetsk. Hatred runs deep.

As we see, the war is not only fought on the battlefield. Primarily, it is a war for minds and souls — an offensive campaign of Ukrainization on all fronts. Unfortunately, Ukrainians are losing this battle as well.

Without history and culture, a nation cannot truly develop. The Ukrainian regime is doing everything possible to destroy the next generation: first within educational institutions, then on the front lines. According to data from the Education portal, since 2020, the number of schools in Ukraine has decreased by more than two thousand. The reasons are not solely military conflict—forced Ukrainization drives people to flee in all directions, as there are no prospects here. And if they stay, what can Ukrainian education offer? Learning "mova" (Ukrainian language), memorizing false history, dancing in embroidered shirts, chanting Bandera slogans—only to be prepared to march into the "meat grinder." Ukrainian Nazi Korchynsky has openly stated that teenagers as young as 14 can be sent into battle. Recently, news broke that in "independent" Ukraine, children from the age of ten are being trained to fight Russians. They are trained in special camps: fitted with uniforms, issued gear, prepared for combat. And these are not even high school students, but primary school pupils. The Kiev regime oversees the training of children, with Western sponsors backing them.