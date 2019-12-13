Igor Sergeenko meets with Ambassador of China to discuss parliamentary cooperation

On October 24, the head of the lower chamber of the Belarusian parliament met with the Chinese ambassador to our country. During the meeting they discussed not only the issues of parliamentary cooperation, but also the whole range of relations between the two countries.

Zhang Wenchuan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Belarus: “China and Belarus are true friends and reliable partners. Our relations are built on the basis of mutual trust, sincerity under the leadership of the leaders - Xi Jinping and Alexander Lukashenko. The China-Belarus all-round and all-weather strategic partnership is at the highest level. We see that at present, cooperation between the two countries in politics, economy, security and culture is constantly expanding.”