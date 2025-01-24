In Five Days of Early Voting in Belarus Presidential Elections, Voter Turnout Reaches 41.81%

Weather in Belarus
Regarding the early voting, in five days, the turnout across the country amounted to 41.81% of the total number of voters. The figures by regions are as follows:
In the Mogilev Region, almost 43% of Belarusians cast their votes.
The turnout in the Minsk Region was 42.68%.
Nearly 42% of voters participated in the Brest Region.
Residents of the Vitebsk, Gomel, and Grodno Regions also actively made their choices.
In the capital, more than 41% of voters cast their votes.
Regional Breakdown:
Brest Region – 41.99%
Vitebsk Region – 41.51%
Gomel Region – 41.72%
Grodno Region – 40.70%
Minsk Region – 42.68%
Mogilev Region – 42.95%
Minsk City – 41.14%