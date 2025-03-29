Is Belarus's Air Defense System Ready?

Maintaining high combat and mobilization readiness has been identified as a key task for the Belarusian army by President Alexander Lukashenko. The military must be able to respond adequately to existing challenges and threats. On March 25, during a significant day for the nation, the President reiterated that the world is in turmoil, with more hot spots emerging and escalating tensions. NATO troops are positioned at Belarus's doorstep, striving to draw the country into conflict.

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and First Deputy Minister of Defense of Belarus, Pavel Muraveyko, provided insights into how the military performs during the winter-spring examination session.

Pavel Muraveyko:

"The actions of the anti-aircraft missile forces and aviation have demonstrated that the units are prepared to accomplish tasks." He also noted that the overall impression and perception of their actions are positive, confident, cohesive, and reliable, which is a comforting sign that Belarus has a well-prepared air defense system.

Tasks addressed by air defense forces with drones during surprise readiness checks

Recently, Belarus conducted a readiness check that specifically focused on air defense forces. During this inspection, modern armed conflicts and the experience from ongoing military operations were taken into account. Muraveyko explained how drones were utilized in this context.

He highlighted that Belarus strives to keep pace with the times, and drones are a fundamental aspect of modern warfare. The air defense forces accomplished a comprehensive set of tasks with drones, including:

1) Conducting reconnaissance and providing coordinates for fire engagement.

2) Adjusting artillery fire, including the specific task of coordinating tank fire at long ranges using UAVs.

3) Actively utilizing tactics such as mining and demining areas with drones.

4) Creating smoke screens.

Leading or coordinating assault groups in low-visibility conditions in wooded or marshy terrain.

"It turns out that drones have permeated nearly every element of military unit training. All tasks were successfully completed, though there are nuances that need attention. It's more than simply saturating the area with drones," Muraveyko stated.

He emphasized the need for backup specialists to manage drone operations, as UAVs can remain airborne 24/7, providing constant information flow. There is also a need to train personnel to react more swiftly, understand the situation, and transmit coordinates for fire engagement since conditions can change rapidly.

Today, it is clear that countering drones involves radio-electronic warfare capabilities. This element was tested during the readiness inspection, revealing effective countermeasures against UAVs.

The role of intelligence and technology in modern warfare

The battlefield and training ground today differ significantly from traditional concepts involving tanks and smoke. Current warfare relies heavily on drones, reconnaissance, and high-tech solutions. Muraveyko noted that today’s conflict is fundamentally about intelligence.

Pavel Muraveyko:

"Success in military affairs rests on will. Intelligence merely suggests the easiest way to achieve that success. Today, it is a 'war of intellects,' but it still relies on the will and traditional tactics devised and employed in different situations."

He acknowledged that military personnel understand the battlefield dynamics and the enemy. Victory goes to those who devise the more sophisticated tactics. There is considerable discussion about artificial intelligence (AI) supplementing military realities, and while it holds promise for decision-making processes and situation modeling, the final decisions remain with human commanders.