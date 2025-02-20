Ministry of Defense: Belarus Ready for Mutual Military Inspections with Poland Up to 80 km Deep

On February 20, Valery Revenko, the head of the Department of International Military Cooperation at the Belarusian Ministry of Defense, announced that Belarus is prepared to conduct mutual military inspections with Poland, extending up to 80 kilometers into each country.

He emphasized that Belarus is making every effort to engage in dialogue and reach a consensus to address all pressing issues at the border. Revenko noted that OSCE member states are aware of Belarus's readiness to participate in activities within the framework of regional confidence-building and security measures as outlined in the 2011 Vienna Document. This readiness, he contended, serves to demonstrate to Poland Belarus’ peaceful intentions.

Valery Revenko, the head of the Department of International Military Cooperation stated:

"Our proposal acts as a unique test and an indicator of the Republic of Poland's policy. If our western neighbor is receptive to these measures, we will understand that its policy is characterized by a commitment to peace, compromise, and the establishment of good neighborly relations and constructive dialogue. Conversely, should the Republic of Poland decline or disregard this initiative, we will regard such actions differently and adjust our policies, including military ones, based on those outcomes."

