Minsk Approves Belarus' Comprehensive Initiative for Developing Education and Science in SCO

An important event for the capital and the country as a whole is currently taking place in Belarus. Belarus is hosting the 10th Meeting of Education Ministers of the SCO Member States. On June 16, the meeting brought together over 30 representatives of SCO member states, including education ministers and their deputies, university rectors, and employees of relevant agencies. SCO Deputy Secretary-General Suhail Khan also participated in the event.

Education must be closely linked to science, innovation, and market demands. Hence the challenges facing the SCO University. Today, it is vital to develop innovative and technical cooperation and implement joint educational and scientific projects. During the meeting, Belarus proposed considering the comprehensive Minsk initiative. It aims to develop long-term cooperation mechanisms among SCO member states in education, science, and personnel training. The initiative was unanimously supported.

Andrei Ivanets, Minister of Education of Belarus:

"The Minsk initiative not only envisions the unification of previously developed mechanisms for our cooperation within the SCO University and scientific organizations, but also the inclusion of relevant industrial and research-and-production corporations in this initiative. This creates a closed cycle: from education and science to subsequent innovation and the implementation of results in existing activities."