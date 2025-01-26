A red rag before the eyes of the European bull—that's how one can describe Belarus, which continues to uphold a policy of independence and national interests.

Once again, Brussels, followed by Warsaw, demonstrated: as long as Minsk does not play by their rules and does not bow down, there will be no dialogue. As a result, even before the elections in Belarus took place, the entire electoral process and its results were declared illegitimate. It's a different story with elections in countries where the collective West has already firmly established itself.

From afar, things are clearer. The cynical West once again reveals its true nature. The European Parliament, followed by the Polish Senate, declared the non-recognition of the presidential elections in Belarus even before the voting began, calling the government in our country "illegitimate." Probably, this was the prepared stance of every Western observer, representing, for example, the OSCE. They just decided not to come, claiming the invitation was too late. In general, nothing new.

Georgian Story

Georgia, however, fully enjoyed European oversight. The parliamentary elections in the republic were also not recognized by the democratic community.

Stolen Elections: Sandu's New Term

But what happened in Moldova fully meets international standards. Stealing the right to vote from hundreds of thousands of people and attributing non-existent votes—that's the best tactic. This is how Sandu became president again. And she also lashed out at Russia.

Moldova faced an unprecedented attack in the history of all Europe. Dirty money, illegal voter bribery, involvement of hostile forces outside the country, and criminal groups.

And no one cares that national observers recorded nearly 800 violations during the voting. They also forgot that not everyone in Moscow could cast their vote. For half a million Moldovan citizens living in Russia, only 10,000 ballots were issued.

Fail-Safe Option: Can't Win? Cancel

But all this pales in comparison to the canceled will of the citizens of Romania. The Constitutional Court of the country simply annulled the entire first round of the presidential elections, where the inconvenient for everyone Călin Georgescu won. On this day, the corrupt system in Romania showed its true face and made a pact with the devil.