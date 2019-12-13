Multi-day expedition of 85 km. Belarusian polar researchers study little-explored area of Antarctica

Belarusian polar explorers continue their research in Antarctica.

To expand the scope of scientific and practical interests, a multi-day scientific expedition is being carried out in a little-explored area of Antarctica - the Konovalov Mountains and the Campbell Glacier Valley. The total length of the research route is about 85 km, and the area of comprehensive scientific research is about 110 sq. km.

Dozens of measurements of various parameters of the natural environment of Antarctica were made using devices and complexes developed by Belarusian scientists. Samples and specimens of natural materials were also taken.

Alexey Gaydashov, head of the Belarusian Antarctic expedition:

"The geography of research of the Belarusian National Antarctic Program continues to expand. The group is going on a small scientific expedition to the area of the Konovalov Mountains and the Campbell Glacier. Surveying, conducting comprehensive scientific research, geology, biology, environmental studies, collecting scientific samples, specimens, etc. - that is, science is being transferred to a more practical channel. We are getting closer to solving the tasks set by the head of state and the National Academy of Sciences. Good luck to us!"

The expedition will last until mid-April. Among the main tasks is the implementation of the state program for the study of the polar regions of the Earth. The main areas of research include biology and microbiology, atmospheric physics and seismology, as well as meteorology in the context of understanding global climate changes and processes occurring on the planet.