National Security Exhibition in Minsk Brings Together more than 120 Companies

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Holding a large-scale National Security Forum in Minsk is a contribution to strengthening peace and security, State Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich said during the opening of the international exhibition.

The event has brought together over 120 companies. Modern weapons and military equipment, unmanned aerial systems, electronic warfare systems, cybersecurity developments, and the latest dual-use technologies are displayed.

Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus:

"In addition to the exhibition, participants have a rich business program. It includes scientific and practical conferences, roundtables, and expert discussions on national, information, and cybersecurity."