Dear compatriots and guests of Belarus!

Midnight is approaching. These are the moments when we watch the hands of the clock with trepidation and it seems that time flies. And we have so much to do: to thank the outgoing year for all the good things, to look into the future, to make wishes.

On New Year's Eve, we meet at the same table with family, loved ones, friends to say warm words to each other and thank each other for good deeds.

And in the pre-New Year minutes, the Palace of Independence shares this tradition. I am very pleased to congratulate you, dear Belarusians, on the New Year and convey the most sincere wishes to all corners of our country.

Thank you for the best moments of the outgoing year. For the joy of seeing how you created families and became parents. How you waited for grandchildren and great-grandchildren. How the little ones went to the first grade, and the graduates opened the door to adulthood, continuing the history of the family and the country.

Of course, not everything and not always was as we dreamed it be. But life is like music. It sounds in different notes, in different keys. And we must always tune in to the best, helping each other.

Thank you for being there for those who needed support in difficult times. For the New Year's holiday that you give to our children, lonely people and the elderly these days.

A deep bow to everyone who devotes themselves to working with people: treating, teaching, educating.

Our successes and achievements were for the good of the Motherland.

Belarusian farmers collected a good harvest of bread - enough to share with friends and neighbors. Domestic manufacturers pleased us with new products.

And our native Belarus has become even cozier and more comfortable. You have done it - all those who design, build, make our life brighter by your creativity. The beauty and cleanliness, which so delight the guests who come to visit us, are our image success, our business card. And this is your merit.

We may not always think about the value of what has become the norm, but we know for sure that we choose our own way of moving forward.

Thank you for your political wisdom. We held a single voting day with dignity. And we formed the Belarusian People's Congress the same calm way, without prompting or advice. This is a historic step, the effect of which is yet to be seen in action.

Another milestone in the history of the country was the flight of the first cosmonaut of sovereign Belarus.