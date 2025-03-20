Pertsov: When combating false information, we should start with rising awareness

How to respond to threats and confront challenges in the information sphere? This is what the Investigative Committee is talking about. At a meeting with the department's staff - Vladimir Pertsov, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Belarus, at a meeting with the staff of the agency.

The meeting focused not only on information security, but also on the military and political situation around and inside Belarus. And, as you may know, measures to counteract destructive forces are one of the most acute topics.

In the audience - representatives of the Investigative Committee headquarters, students of the IC Institute. In addition, the online format includes regional offices, open microphone format.

As Vladimir Pertsov noted, in the fight against fakes, first of all, explanatory work is required - what is the truth and what is the product of information and psychological influence centers.

"Those who work in law enforcement agencies, the Investigative Committee in particular see and are already sorting out the gaps, unfortunately, tragic cases, which were caused by our missteps - ideologists, mass media. That allowed to deceive, fool, first of all, the younger generation and lead them to committing crimes and administrative offenses,- said Vladimir Pertsov, Deputy Dead of the Presidential Administration of Belarus. – So, here we will try to talk frankly about the mechanisms of influence on people, about what is called the media landscape, manipulation, what our opponents are realizing, implementing the information war and influencing our people, replacing the true values with their narratives, encouraging them, causing the very emotions of anger, making them do what I said a little earlier, commit administrative offenses and crimes."