Prosecutor General of Belarus: Some political fugitives have long wanted to return home
Some of the fugitives have long wanted to return to their homeland. This was stated by Prosecutor General of Belarus Andrei Shved at a meeting with the faculty and students of BSUIR, BelTA informs.
Andrei Shved emphasized that today all those involved in extremist and terrorist activities have either already been convicted or are persecuted in criminal cases, which will be considered by the courts.
Speaking about the so-called fugitives, the Prosecutor General noted that some of them have long wanted to go back.
"The Commission to consider appeals of citizens of the Republic of Belarus on the issues of committing offenses is working. We've already received about 200 applications. Some of them have already been considered. But based on communication with these people, we know for sure that many would return, but are afraid. And they are afraid not of being prosecuted, but of those who are supervising them in the West. And even those, in respect of whom the commission made a positive decision, cannot return home because of this," the Prosecutor General said.
