On April 23, the II International Anti-Fascist Forum convened in Moscow, raising critical questions about how to save the world from the resurgence of Nazism, the importance of preserving the truth about the history of the Great Patriotic War, and the potential threats to humanity if we fail to learn to listen to one another.

Over 160 delegations from across the globe—Europe, Asia, the Middle East, North and South America, and China—participated in the forum. While we all come from different backgrounds, we share a common goal: to prevent the revival of fascism.

The inaugural Anti-Fascist Forum was held in Minsk two years ago in 2023, where representatives from more than 50 countries gathered. This time, the geography of participation has nearly doubled, with 92 nations represented at the Moscow forum.

A notable number of representatives from what are now referred to as "unfriendly countries" attended, representing perspectives that, rather than uniting, often divide. For instance, Canadian resident Nicholas Reed, who represents the Communist Party of the United States, keenly understands the double standards prevalent in Western politics. Each year, he finds it increasingly difficult to express his views openly, fearing condemnation and even pressure back home.

The current situation in Palestine could hardly be described as anything other than fascism. During the escalation of the Arab-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, tens of thousands of residents, predominantly women and children, have lost their lives. The country is now facing what can only be termed a humanitarian catastrophe.

Ahmet Fatuh, head of the European Political Department of Fatah's Commission for International Relations, stated: "This undeniably reminds us of Nazism and fascism. We see how the truth is distorted in Western media, which often stands against indigenous peoples. I believe we must exert every effort to preserve our history."

Today, we witness the revival of Nazism in several European countries. The history of the Great Patriotic War is being rewritten, monuments to Soviet soldiers are being dismantled, and the role of the Red Army is being diminished. The Soviet Union suffered monumental losses, with nearly 27 million people perishing in the fight against fascism. This history must not be forgotten; it must be spoken of loudly and clearly. Otherwise, we risk repeating the past.

The primary goal of the forum is to prevent the spread of racism, Nazism, fascism, and anti-Semitism—aggressive ideologies that fuel hatred and intolerance—across the planet. Our diversity is our strength, and it is essential to respect one another's interests and embrace various viewpoints. Today, this is, quite literally, a matter of human survival.