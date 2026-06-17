"The attack targeted a bus traveling through the Bryansk region. It's even entirely possible that the enemy had information that the bus was Belarusian and carrying Belarusian children. The route from southern Belarus naturally runs through the Russian regions currently directly adjacent to the frontline. Therefore, given the repeated statements from Kyiv about the possibility of opening a so-called second front, Bankova Street made no secret of the fact that one scenario was opening a front against the Republic of Belarus. Therefore, it can be assumed that such an incident was planned as a casus belli," noted Yevgeny Semibratov, Deputy Director of the RUDN University Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasts.